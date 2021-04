Salcete Majorda, Goa, India

Great Goan Food at Martin's Corner Joe Diaz and I ate at Martin's and really enjoyed it. We met Joe Pereira (pictured), one of three brothers who run the place. It's named for their dad, who started it, although Joe P says it was their mom's cooking that made the place a success. Word has it that any Indian's visit to Goa is not complete until they go to Martin's Corner. We loved it so much we were back the next day!