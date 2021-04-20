Salamanca Plaza Mayor
Plaza del Corrillo, 20, 37002 Salamanca, Spain
+34 923 26 20 20
Salamanca, the Golden CitySalamanca's charms are seemingly endless, and it's hard to deny that the Renaissance is still alive here.
Forget time and join the slow life of Salamanca. Plaza Mayor is the soul of the city, and the best place to spend hours on a proper Spanish style lunch with several courses, copas (drinks), and sunshine.
When shopping for souvenirs, look for the Filigrana Charra jewelry design which can only be found in Salamanca. A one of a kind token of remembrance for what is sure to be a great day.
Night time is the right time in Salamanca as it's a University dominated city, and the students love to party. Join them in the square or one of the many taverns surrounding.
Photo by Brian Hammonds/Flickr.