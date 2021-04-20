Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saladworks

1901 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
Fresh salads at Saladworks Annapolis Maryland United States

Fresh salads at Saladworks

If you'd like lighter fare or are on a diet frankly, Saladworks has signature green salads - all under 500 calories - which are chopped up fresh everyday and you can mix and match ingredients (meats, fruits, nuts, berries, seeds, and dressings) to build your own salad bowl.

Saladworks also has an interactive allergy menu online where you can choose your allergies as well as which foods and ingredients you'd like to avoid and it will show you the best salad options to choose from.

There are also soups, wraps, and panini sandwiches on offer too.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points