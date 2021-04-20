Saladworks
1901 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Photo by Garden Deluxe Salad from Saladworks
Fresh salads at SaladworksIf you'd like lighter fare or are on a diet frankly, Saladworks has signature green salads - all under 500 calories - which are chopped up fresh everyday and you can mix and match ingredients (meats, fruits, nuts, berries, seeds, and dressings) to build your own salad bowl.
Saladworks also has an interactive allergy menu online where you can choose your allergies as well as which foods and ingredients you'd like to avoid and it will show you the best salad options to choose from.
There are also soups, wraps, and panini sandwiches on offer too.