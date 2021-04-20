Where are you going?
Sakhumzi Restaurant

Orlando West, Soweto, 1804, South Africa
Eat between two Nobel Peace Prize Winners Soweto South Africa

Wedged between the houses of Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela, Sakhumzi's is a restaurant started out of the childhoom home of Sakhumzi himself. Located on Vilakazi St in the country's wealthiest township, Sakhumzi started the restaurant in 2001 from humble beginnings. It has since expanded to the property next door and caters to all kinds. It is a bit touristy, but definitely worth a stop to sit and have a beer while looking up the street to watch local life pass you by.
By Joseph Diaz , AFAR Founder
