Sake No Ana

Japan, 〒104-0061 Tōkyō-to, Chuo City, Ginza, 3-chōme−5−８ 銀座らん月ＢF１
+81 3-3567-1133
Amazing Sake Tasting Chuo City Japan

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm

I was with friends who wanted to learn about sake. Our biggest challenge was finding someplace open for lunch. Sake no Ana in Ginza was not only a great find, the variety and selection of sake was amazing.

The sake sommelier here, Sakamoto-san (no relation), offered up everything from sparkling, nigori, junmaishu, and daiginjo, among many. Best of all, the tasting included some hard-to-find sake like Juyondai, Denshu, Fukucho which is made by a female brewer, and even one made with yeast—that went into outer space. As well, some of my favorites like Suzune and Dassai were included.

We'll definitely go back again and again, for lunch or dinner. The menu is very basic izakaya fare, perfect for the sake tasting. And, Sakamoto-san was knowledgeable and friendly.

By Yukari Sakamoto , AFAR Local Expert

