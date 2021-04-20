Where are you going?
Sake Cafe Uptown

2830 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
| +1 504-894-0033
Enjoy sushi, New Orleans style New Orleans Louisiana United States

Sun 12pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11:30pm

If you're visiting New Orleans and in search of an extraordinary dining experience, bring your appetite to Sake Cafe for upscale Japanese cuisine. This restaurant is a favorite of locals and while it makes sense that visitors to New Orleans may not be in the mood for sushi with all the other incredible dining options available, they would be remiss in not considering this restaurant. The menu is vast and varied, the bar offers some creative and unique cocktails, and the atmosphere is elegant and serene. Surprisingly, the prices are reasonable. And where else would you find a restaurant that serves crawfish roll? (The crawfish roll was delicious, by the way!)
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

