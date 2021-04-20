Where are you going?
Saison

23 W Marshall St
Saison, located in Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, is a real treat. The menus are pasted inside hollowed out library books, and the drinks are served in eclectic antique glassware. On the food side of things, the bone marrow appetizer is worth trying and the classic chicken and waffles is all that it promises to be. As for cocktails, the menu is several pages long, and I can guarantee there is something (and probably quite a few things) for everybody. I suggest making a reservation, because this popular Richmond restaurant fills up fast. For the more spontaneous eaters, the kitchen serves its full menu until 11 p.m., and if you can wait that late, open tables are more likely.
By Kerry McGee , AFAR Local Expert

