Saint's Alp Teahouse
2157 S China Pl, Chicago, IL 60616, USA
| +1 312-842-8882
More info
Sun 11am - 1am
Mon - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 4am
The Bubble Tea Inventors From Hong KongSaint’s Alp originated in Hong Kong where they say they made the very first bubble tea, which then spread to Taiwan and then to the US. Take that as you will but definitely go to Saint’s Alp for incredible bubble tea in all kinds of flavors including exotic choices like taro, sesame, lychee, a couple different kinds of matcha and a coffee tea blend. You can also get their tea at most of the festivals in Chinatown, as you can see from their banner above.
The interior of their store is bright and cheerful, the tea choices seem infinite and you’re ordering bubble tea from the bubble tea inventors. It doesn’t get better than that unless you order the sweetened condensed milk toast with your tea and then prepare to have your mind blown!