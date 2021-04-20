Turn Up the Volume on Dinner and a Show at Saint Rocke
Overlooking a corner of PCH since 2008, Saint Rocke in Hermosa Beach is a live music venue that brings a little edge to its surrounding sunny community. A stylish interior of exposed brick walls, concert posters, and dark booths are a background to more than 25 wines and 15 beers on tap – and some are local brews. Slide into a seat before a show to try a tenderloin sandwich with fried onion, pan-seared ahi tuna with a mango gazpacho, or grilled lollypop drumettes with a romesco sauce. Local favorites Pennywise and Rebelution have taken the stage in the past, but this is also the place to see something new.