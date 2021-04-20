Saint Paul
St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD, UK
| +44 20 7246 8350
the afternoon night descendsAfter climbing to the top of St. Paul's Cathedral, while looking out over the Thames, I thought, "Really? Can it really already be almost sunset? It's not even four in the afternoon yet!" Late autumn in London--yes, night falls while it's still afternoon.
London was my first little 'trip-abroad' while living in France for a year. The high cost of everything was breathtaking. (I was on a grad-student budget.) After getting used to the broad tree-lined avenues of Paris, I felt a bit claustrophobic in London's narrow streets. But hearing English everywhere again was a pleasant reminder of home.
It was good to return to Paris, though--the difference in time-zones between the UK and the Continent means that daylight lasts an hour longer in France...