Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saint Paul

St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD, UK
Website
| +44 20 7246 8350
the afternoon night descends London United Kingdom

the afternoon night descends

After climbing to the top of St. Paul's Cathedral, while looking out over the Thames, I thought, "Really? Can it really already be almost sunset? It's not even four in the afternoon yet!" Late autumn in London--yes, night falls while it's still afternoon.

London was my first little 'trip-abroad' while living in France for a year. The high cost of everything was breathtaking. (I was on a grad-student budget.) After getting used to the broad tree-lined avenues of Paris, I felt a bit claustrophobic in London's narrow streets. But hearing English everywhere again was a pleasant reminder of home.

It was good to return to Paris, though--the difference in time-zones between the UK and the Continent means that daylight lasts an hour longer in France...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30