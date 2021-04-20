Saint Patricks Cathedral
1 Cathedral Pl, East Melbourne VIC 3002, Australia
| +61 3 9662 2233
Sat, Sun 9am - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 4pm
The Allure of St Patricks Cathredral in Melbourne, AustraliaThe Gothic style architecture of the St Patricks Cathedral in Melbourne gives it an irresistible allure. Its tall spires often let us know that we were walking in the right direction when returning to our home-stay in Fitzroy after visiting the city center.
We decided to take a detour one morning to visit the cathedral grounds and were not disappointed. The grounds are massive and the gardens are lush. The interior of the church was equally memorizing which made our brief detour quite rewarding.