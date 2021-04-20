Saint Matteo

Venetian glass mosaics in Liguria
Built in the early 12th century as the private chapel of the powerful Doria family, the Church of San Matteo is adorned with a stunning Venetian glass mosaic over the entrance flanking the small piazza (not an everyday experience in 10th century Genoa
). While the Republic of Genoa and the Republic of Venice
were deep enemies at this time, the mosaic was fashioned by imprisoned Venetians from the near-by Genovese jail. While not open very often, peek inside if you can for a glimpse of the gorgeous frescoed ceilings, and the 'original' sword of Andrea Doria himself.