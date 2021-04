Saint-Martin-de-Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, France

Low Tide in St. Martin We spent the day driving around Ile de Ré, a small island off the mid-Atlantic coast of France, just over the toll bridge from La Rochelle. We made our way to the island's capital, St Martin, to dine at one of the town's many bistros only to discover the harbor was practically drained of water. We weren't sure if the phenomenon was caused by the low tide, but it was a strange site to see the boats sunken in mud.