Saint Mark's Church Trg Sv. Marka 5, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia

See the sights in Zagreb After landing in Croatia’s capital city, be sure to explore the old town including this beautifully tiled church. With origins that date back to the 13th century, the real draw is the Zagreb coat of arms meticulously recreated in roof tiles. After you snap your pics, be sure to visit the nearby Museum of Broken Relationships; a quirky but excellent museum.