Saint Louis Zoo
Government Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA
| +1 314-781-0900
Photo courtesy of Roger Brandt/Saint Louis Zoo
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
St. Louis ZooThe Saint Louis Zoo is touted as one of the best in the country. Add to that free admission and you have the ultimate family experience. Situated on 90 acres in Forest Park, the zoo boasts some impressive numbers: A whopping 16,000 wild animals (not including the leafcutter ants and butterflies) and more than 600 species (many rare or endangered) call it home. The staff here prides itself on animal management, research and education, and wildlife conservation, working hard to create exhibits that closely resemble the featured animal’s natural habitat. Among them, a few favorites include the Penguin & Puffin Coast, Grizzly Ridge (home to orphaned cubs Huck and Finley), Polar Bear Point (where Kali hangs out), and Sea Lion Ridge. Get around the sprawling grounds on the Zooline Railroad, or book a behind-the-scenes tour for a chance to meet penguins, feed giant tortoises, train sea lions, and more.
Awesome Zoo
Featuring more than 19,000 animals, the St. Louis Zoo has been a great destination for all ages since its inception in 1910. Renowned as much for its beautiful naturalistic exhibits as for its diverse collection of animals from the major continents and biomes of the world, the St. Louis Zoo has also been widely recognized for its innovative approaches to animal management, wildlife conservation, research, and education.