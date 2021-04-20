Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saint Louis Science Center

5050 Oakland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA
Website
| +1 314-289-4400
Learn Science (in a Fun Way) St. Louis Missouri United States

More info

Sun 11am - 4:30pm
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 4:30pm

Learn Science (in a Fun Way)

The St. Louis Science Center straddles Interstate 40, with the Planetarium in Forest Park and the main building with the OMNIMAX Theater and the Boeing Hall on the south side across the highway.

While there are many science centers in America, with the SLSC's enclosed walkway over the Interstate, this is the only one that lets you measure the speed of traffic flowing underneath using a radar gun. General admission is free, and you can buy tickets for special exhibits or shows online. I'd suggest that if you plan on going, download the free SLSC mobile app so you can determine what you want to see ahead of time.
By Steve MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points