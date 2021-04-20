Saint Louis Science Center
5050 Oakland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA
| +1 314-289-4400
More info
Sun 11am - 4:30pm
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 4:30pm
Learn Science (in a Fun Way)The St. Louis Science Center straddles Interstate 40, with the Planetarium in Forest Park and the main building with the OMNIMAX Theater and the Boeing Hall on the south side across the highway.
While there are many science centers in America, with the SLSC's enclosed walkway over the Interstate, this is the only one that lets you measure the speed of traffic flowing underneath using a radar gun. General admission is free, and you can buy tickets for special exhibits or shows online. I'd suggest that if you plan on going, download the free SLSC mobile app so you can determine what you want to see ahead of time.