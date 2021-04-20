Saint Louis Art Museum
1 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA
| +1 314-721-0072
Photo courtesy of Saint Louis Art Museum
Tue - Thur, Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Fri 10am - 9pm
Saint Louis Art MuseumOriginally built as an arts and culture “palace” for the 1904 World’s Fair, the Saint Louis Art Museum is now home to approximately 34,000 objects spanning 5,000 years of history and culture. On display are works by Henri Matisse, Vincent van Gogh, John McCrady, and Georgia O’Keeffe, as well as the world’s largest collection of paintings by German artist Max Beckmann and a robust selection of African and Egyptian art. The museum also features rotating installations and exhibitions, including the Current and New Media Series, which presents works by living artists in new media formats. Admission is free and complimentary, and hour-long docent tours are available daily.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Best Free Art Museum in the Country
The Saint Louis Art Museum is one of the most attractive and interesting art museums in the country—inside and out. Best of all, admission is free every day. Located inside beautiful Forest Park (which offers a host of its own free activities across a green space larger than Central Park), the Museum houses more than 33,000 pieces of art work and plays host to a rotating number of internationally recognized exhibitions.