Saint Louis Art Museum 1 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110, USA

Photo courtesy of Saint Louis Art Museum Tue - Thur, Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm Fri 10am - 9pm

Saint Louis Art Museum Originally built as an arts and culture “palace” for the 1904 World’s Fair, the Saint Louis Art Museum is now home to approximately 34,000 objects spanning 5,000 years of history and culture. On display are works by Henri Matisse, Vincent van Gogh, John McCrady, and Georgia O’Keeffe, as well as the world’s largest collection of paintings by German artist Max Beckmann and a robust selection of African and Egyptian art. The museum also features rotating installations and exhibitions, including the Current and New Media Series, which presents works by living artists in new media formats. Admission is free and complimentary, and hour-long docent tours are available daily.