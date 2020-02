Saint-Germain-des-Prés

This is Lulu. In Paris . October, 2011. She is standing on a corner in the art gallery neighborhood of Saint Germain des Pres. Six years before, her father and I first met at a little gallery on rue Visconti, this very street. I was in town to attend the "Vernissage" of my artist friend Laura. He was in town on his way to perform with a small circus troop in Tours in the Loire Valley. We fell in love and as they say, "Et Voila!" (and every word of this is true. It's too good to make up, n'est pas?)