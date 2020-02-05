Saint-Germain-des-Prés
Saint-Germain-des-Prés, 75006 Paris, France
Wandering around the streets of ParisWhen I visited Paris this past May, I stayed at the Hotel Saint Germain, a lovely boutique hotel in the Saint-Germain-des-Pres area of the city. It is a wonderful, safe neighbourhood, full of little restaurants, cafes, shops and bakeries. There are also some unique and stunning buildings, such as this one. You won't be bored (or hungry!) staying here.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Madame Benezit
At 29 Rue de Seine in St. Germain des Pres there is a great little art gallery run by the wonderful Madame Benezit (whos is well into her 80s). We spent the better part of an hour talking with her about the art she sells, and Paris. Of course, we did not leave empty handed. When in Paris pay her a visit for some amazing Parisian hospitality (an oxymoron?), and great conversation.
over 5 years ago
The Street Where It All Began
This is Lulu. In Paris. October, 2011. She is standing on a corner in the art gallery neighborhood of Saint Germain des Pres. Six years before, her father and I first met at a little gallery on rue Visconti, this very street. I was in town to attend the "Vernissage" of my artist friend Laura. He was in town on his way to perform with a small circus troop in Tours in the Loire Valley. We fell in love and as they say, "Et Voila!" (and every word of this is true. It's too good to make up, n'est pas?)