Saint Dunstan in the East Church Garden
St, Dunstan's Hill, Billingsgate, London EC3R 5DD, UK
| +44 20 7374 4127
Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm
Secret GardenIn the midst of bustling London a friend of mine surprised me with a gem of a place surrounding the picturesque ruins (walls, no roof) of a church. An intimate, romantic garden with–in case you didn't guess the picture–an INSECT hotel! Its inscription: 'two legs good–six legs better'.
Bring a picnic, or a book and within moments you'll forget you're in a metropolis.