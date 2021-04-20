Where are you going?
Saint Dunstan in the East Church Garden

​St, Dunstan's Hill, Billingsgate, London EC3R 5DD, UK
Website
| +44 20 7374 4127
Secret Garden London United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm

Secret Garden

In the midst of bustling London a friend of mine surprised me with a gem of a place surrounding the picturesque ruins (walls, no roof) of a church. An intimate, romantic garden with–in case you didn't guess the picture–an INSECT hotel! Its inscription: 'two legs good–six legs better'.

Bring a picnic, or a book and within moments you'll forget you're in a metropolis.
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

