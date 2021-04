Saint Dominic's Cathedral Tian Hu Hua Yuan ( Xin Min Lu ), HuanXiHu ShangQuan, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350001

A Cultural Relic Preserved The St. Dominic Cathedral is the main place of worship for Catholics in Fuzhou. Formerly known as the Pan-Ship Oura Catholic Church, it was built in 1932 and later closed for other uses following the Cultural Revolution, reopening again in 1985. The church later made the news when the structure housing the priest's accommodations was lifted in its entirety and shifted 90 degrees to accommodate the South Riverside avenue development. It was this insistence on preserving the grounds that ultimately elevated the cathedral's status into one of the major cultural relics in Fujian.