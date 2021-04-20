Saint Dinette
A neighborhood spot, Saint Dinette serves the kind of comfort food you eat at home—but better. The menu takes diners on a journey from Montreal to New Orleans to the Gulf of Mexico, offering everything from poutine and fried oysters to lobster and grits. Whether you come for a romantic date, a solo outing, or a dinner with friends, you’re guaranteed a satisfying meal. The burger, served with American cheese and pickles, is arguably one of the best in the Twin Cities, but the most special part about Saint Dinette is its grocery valet. Since the restaurant is right down the street from the St. Paul farmers’ market, many people stop by for brunch after doing their weekend shopping. If you choose to do so, know that Saint Dinette will gladly keep your local produce and products safe in their cooler while you nosh on beignets, flapjacks, and hash browns, then hand them over after you pay your check.