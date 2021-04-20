Saint David's Cathedral
The Pebbles, St Davids, Haverfordwest SA62 6RD, UK
| +44 1437 720202
More info
Sun 12:30pm - 5:30pm
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm
Interior at St. Davids CathedralSt Davids is a city and community in Pembrokeshire, Wales, in the United Kingdom. It is Britain's smallest city in terms of both size and population, the final resting place of Saint David, the country's patron saint.
To be able to take photos at St. Davids Cathedral, you must pay a fee of two pounds or if you want to use the tripod, the fee is ten pounds. It might sound a little steep but they take it as a donation. There is no fee to visit so in exchange for great photos, you make a donation. It's a win-win situation I can assure you.
This time of year there are very little visitors. While we we there no one was around so I had the whole place to myself. It's so easy to loose yourself in the beauty oh this cathedral. I spent at least two hours inside.
A must see for anybody visiting Wales.