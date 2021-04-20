Saint David's Cathedral
The Pebbles, St Davids, Haverfordwest SA62 6RD, UK
| +44 1437 720202
More info
Sun 12:30pm - 5:30pm
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm
Saint David's CathedralWhen it comes to Wales there is a list of things that should not be missed. Saint David's Cathedral is one of them. This 6th century marvel is absolutely beautiful, with a rich past; raided by Vikings and visited and owned by kings.
The entire area around St David's is amazing and really peaceful. Everywhere you turn you are surrounded by lush green.
Going inside and visiting is free but there is a charge for using your camera and even a separate charge for using your tripod. Well worth it.