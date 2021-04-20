Where are you going?
Saint Crispin

300 Smith St, Collingwood VIC 3066, Australia
Website
| +61 3 9419 2202
Fri - Sun 12pm - 3pm
Tue - Sun 6pm - 10:30pm

A stalwart of Melbourne’s flourishing “casual fine dining” scene, Saint Crispin is a godsend for anyone seeking polished modern Australian dishes and knowledgeable service without the stiff setting of some formal restaurants. Helmed by executive chef Scott Pickett, the restaurant offers à la carte dining, as well as five- and seven-course tasting menus with optional wine pairings. The seasonal dishes coming out of the energetic open kitchen change frequently—one week you might find Greenvale pork with curried raisins and heirloom carrots, the next it could be Wagyu bresaola (dry-cured beef) with shallot rings and hay ash. What is consistent, however, is the creative foodie crowd that gathers here each night.
By Afar Magazine

