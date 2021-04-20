Saint Catharine's Church
Elegant Victorian Spring LakeSpring Lake was created as a borough in Monmouth County, New Jersey in 1892. It
is considered one of the most beautiful seaside towns in the state with its huge Victorian homes.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries' "Gilded Age" Spring Lake developed into a grand coastal resort for high society families from New York City and Philadelphia.
The beaches are now open for the 2013 summer season. The grand boardwalk was destroyed by Sandy but has been repaired. The dunes have been replanted and the sand replenished.
Main street offers more than 50 elegant shops and restaurants. I always stop in Jean Louise Homemade Candies and buy the fresh scrumptious goodies.
Walk across the bridge over the lake where many brides stop for photos after the wedding in beautiful St. Catherine's Church.
The Community Theatre offers excellent cultural events.
Nearby there is golf, fishing, horseback riding, tennis, and there are also bike routes.
Spring Lake offers the visitors many B&B's and a few hotels.
Enjoy this very beautiful town for a few hours or a few days.
For information: www.springlake.org