Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saint-Basile, Edmundston, NB E7C

Saint-Basile, Edmundston, NB E7C 1H5, Canada
Going north Edmundston Canada

Going north

The summer after my father died, I took my mother up to Northern Maine, where he was born, so that we could scatter his ashes there. Oddly enough, we had had plans that year to up there anyway, before my father became ill. Strange, how the reasons for trips can change so drastically...

Growing up, he had family on both sides of the Maine/New Brunswick border. The St.-John River valley is a bilingual region--French is as common as English, even on the U.S. side...Roots run deep along the shores.

On the banks of the river on the Canadian side, we visited an old cemetery that also had some reconstructions of cabins built when the first Acadian refugees landed there in 1785. Those French Catholic settlers chose their names carefully, and they re-used them over the generations; it's a sobering thing to see your own name and your father's name repeated over and over again in a graveyard...

Men with my name and my father's, over a period of over 200 years--my mother, from the other side of the world, seeing them for the first time now, as a widow...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30