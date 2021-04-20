Saint Bartholomew's Hospital Museum
19 Giltspur St, London EC1A 9DD, UK
| +44 20 3465 5798
Tue - Fri 10am - 4pm
St Bartholomews Hospital MuseumSt Bartholomews Hospital is the oldest in England and has seen many famous clinicians and developments over the centuries since it was founded in 1123. The museum is free and very interesting to visit, even though it is really small.
Pass through the impressive Henry VIII Gateway and just under the entry arch, the museum is on the left. This contains historic archives, a video about Rahere the Monk who founded the hospital, and many items on display. This includes the hospital chest, a wooden box containing medical records, and the original malt shovel used in the hospital brewery during the 16th century. There are uniforms too and one of the highlights is to see the paintings on the Great Hall Stairway by William Hogarth.
Next to the museum is the tiny Church of St Bartholomew the Less. St Bartholomew's Hospital is unique in that it has a parish within the hospital itself. Go on into Bart's Square to see the magnificent fountain, a feature of this historic hospital. It is a beautiful part of London steeped in history and well worth a visit.