Saint Bartholomews Church

325 Park Ave
+1 212-378-0222
A Byzantine Wonder among the Skyscrapers New York New York United States

A Byzantine Wonder among the Skyscrapers

New York's Gothic cathedrals—St. Patrick's and St. John the Divine—may be more famous, but Park Avenue has its own monumental church, St. Bartholomew or, more commonly, St. Bart's. The portal was commissioned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II when the church was located at Madison and 44th but it was moved when the parish relocated to its current Park Avenue location. The building dates from 1916-17 and was designed by Bertram Goodhue in the Byzantine style, complete with glittering golden mosaics. St. Bart's has a popular restaurant with outdoor seating, Inside Park, and this spiritual retreat stands out amid the temples to commerce that are its neighbors.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor
