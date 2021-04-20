Sailing St Barths
Saint Barthelemy, St Barthélemy
Photo courtesy of Henry Diana, Tourism St Barths/saintbarth-tourisme.com
Sail with Infinity YachtsNothing says romance like a private yacht excursion - though that's not really in the budget for most folks. Luckily, there are outfitters on St Barths that have made sailing an affordable experience - and put high sea romance within reach.
Infinity Yacht Charters offers crewed yachts, catamarans, and other ships for those after a unique look at St Barths. Itineraries run from simple - back and forth between St Maarten and St Barths - to the exotic - how does a six-night diving cruise float your boat? with every available option in between.
www.infinityyachts.com