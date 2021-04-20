Where are you going?
Sagrantino

4152 Diagonal Golfo de Cortez
Website
Fine Dine at the Intersection of Italian and Mexican Guadalajara Mexico

Fine Dine at the Intersection of Italian and Mexican

This upscale restaurant specializes in Italian-Mexican fusion. That would be interesting enough, but the menu becomes even more intriguing with a wild game section, with deer and jabalí (wild boar) among the selections.

Be sure to check the wine list, a tightly curated selection of bottles from eight countries. Highlights include reds from Mexico that are little known outside the country because low production levels diminish export opportunities.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

