Sagrantino
4152 Diagonal Golfo de Cortez
Photo courtesy of Sagrantino
Fine Dine at the Intersection of Italian and MexicanThis upscale restaurant specializes in Italian-Mexican fusion. That would be interesting enough, but the menu becomes even more intriguing with a wild game section, with deer and jabalí (wild boar) among the selections.
Be sure to check the wine list, a tightly curated selection of bottles from eight countries. Highlights include reds from Mexico that are little known outside the country because low production levels diminish export opportunities.