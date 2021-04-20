Where are you going?
Safari Wilderness Ranch

10850 Moore Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809, USA
Lakeland Florida United States

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Wild times in central Florida

If you find yourself in central Florida and want to get away from the major tourist parks the Safari Wilderness Ranch is just the place. The savannah dotted with cypress trees is reminiscent of Africa as small groups are escorted by specially outfitted safari vehicles. The ranch features primarily Asian and African herbivores such as impala, waterbuck, zebra and barasingha deer. For me the highlight of the day was interacting with the lemurs. Guests are led into the enclosure and instructed on how to feed the lemurs, who happen love grapes. As you hold out the grapes the lemurs will gently nibble them from your fingers the hold onto your hand in anticipation of the next grape. Lucky visitors may even get a lemur hug! The enthusiasm of the staff if evident and you can tell they genuinely care for the animals. If you're searching for a more intimate animal encounter in central Florida the Safari Wilderness Ranch can't be beat.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

