Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saddle Island

Saddle Island, Division No. 10, Subd. A, NL, Canada
Idyllic Island Masks 16th Century Industrial Site Red Bay Canada
Saddle Island Red Bay Canada
Saddle Island Red Bay Canada
Idyllic Island Masks 16th Century Industrial Site Red Bay Canada
Saddle Island Red Bay Canada
Saddle Island Red Bay Canada

Idyllic Island Masks 16th Century Industrial Site

Decades before Plymouth and Jamestown, Basque whalers established a bustling colony in Red Bay, Labrador and used the banks of Saddle Island to transform the carcasses of bowhead and right whales into oil and other commodities valued in Europe. Today the idyllic site hosts a lighthouse, a dock, a walking path, and abundant wildflowers. The remains of a ship just offshore date from the modern era, but their haunting presence reminds visitors of the many lives lost during the island's heyday. The tiny island contains the graves of over 120 whalers, and the remains of four 16th century galleons rest on the bay's floor.
By Nicole Fauteux

More Recommendations

Candice Walsh
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago

Saddle Island

A quick boat ride from Red Bay, Saddle Island is well worth the visit. Stroll along the coastal path and you’ll spot the many seabirds that call the island home. Explore the remnants of the rendering ovens, where whale blubber was turned into oil for export to Europe, and tour the old cooperages where barrels to contain oil were built. A small burial ground is the resting place of 140 whalers who died here.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points