Saddle Island Saddle Island, Division No. 10, Subd. A, NL, Canada

Idyllic Island Masks 16th Century Industrial Site Decades before Plymouth and Jamestown, Basque whalers established a bustling colony in Red Bay, Labrador and used the banks of Saddle Island to transform the carcasses of bowhead and right whales into oil and other commodities valued in Europe. Today the idyllic site hosts a lighthouse, a dock, a walking path, and abundant wildflowers. The remains of a ship just offshore date from the modern era, but their haunting presence reminds visitors of the many lives lost during the island's heyday. The tiny island contains the graves of over 120 whalers, and the remains of four 16th century galleons rest on the bay's floor.

