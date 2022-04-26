Sacred Pi Pizza
6434 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85283, USA
Photo by Melissa Fossum
Sacred Pi PizzaThe only thing better than chef-owner Azhar Began’s brick-oven pizza is his delightfully unexpected wine list. It’s packed with varietals from lesser-known international growing regions like Croatia, Bulgaria, and even Bosnia and Herzegovina. Ask him to walk you through some of his favorites; his passion and animated personality make it a downright entertaining experience. Began’s pies—there’s a Hatch chili pizza, spice-roasted lamb, and Greek-style pie among the more typical flavors—are fresh and made entirely from scratch. His care in crafting the pies and his warm, welcoming personality are what make this neighborhood joint a draw for locals and in-the-know travelers.
Sacred Pi was formerly called Classic Italian Pizza.