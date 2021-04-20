Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

sacramento farmers market w street

901-925 9th Street
Website
Go Local at the Sunday Farmers' Market Sacramento California United States

Go Local at the Sunday Farmers' Market

Sacramento has been called the farm-to-fork capital of the U.S. thanks to the abundance of high-quality produce grown around the city. The best way to experience this agricultural bounty is a stop at the vibrant Sunday farmers' market. You'll find the tastiest seasonal produce, local seafood and meats, almonds and other nuts, plants and flowers, cheese, and olive oil. Don't miss the baked goods either; you can take home fresh breads, pretzel rolls, and tarts.

Sacramento's biggest market is under the freeway at 8th and W streets; it's open Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. You can park for free in the small adjacent lot or on the nearby streets.
By Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points