sacramento farmers market w street 901-925 9th Street

Go Local at the Sunday Farmers' Market Sacramento has been called the farm-to-fork capital of the U.S. thanks to the abundance of high-quality produce grown around the city. The best way to experience this agricultural bounty is a stop at the vibrant Sunday farmers' market. You'll find the tastiest seasonal produce, local seafood and meats, almonds and other nuts, plants and flowers, cheese, and olive oil. Don't miss the baked goods either; you can take home fresh breads, pretzel rolls, and tarts.



Sacramento's biggest market is under the freeway at 8th and W streets; it's open Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. You can park for free in the small adjacent lot or on the nearby streets.