Sable Mountain Lodge Selous Game Reserve Tanzania

Boat Safari at Sable Mountain Lodge The Selous Game Reserve has a myriad lagoons, lakes, and meandering tributaries of the Rufiji River—all on which to take a boat safari. From the little, canvas-shaded boat you can spot hippos, crocodiles, exotic birds and buffalo coming to drink at the water’s edge. Most lodges in northern Selous will offer this type of safari, but “Tent with a View” deserves a special mention due to its dedication and support to local communities and anti-poaching efforts in this area.



This company owns the beautiful and eco-friendly Sable Mountain Lodge—named after the rare Roosevelt Sable Antelope—offering homey cottages, with solar power and fresh spring water. It is also home to the Landrover’s Return pub, a perfect place to put up your feet and enjoy a cold beer after a dusty, hot safari.