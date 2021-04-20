Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge
If you’re seeking a sophisticated safari experience with a touch of modern style, look no further than Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge. Here, everything is designed to blend into the beautiful surroundings. The entrance is constructed from natural materials and obscured by tranquil gardens, while the decor is minimalist, helping to emphasize unobstructed views of the bush. Amenities include private plunge pools, an indoor-outdoor restaurant overlooking a water hole, an underground wine cellar, and a luxurious spa. To get here, guests can fly to either Nelspruit or Skukuza, or arrange a private charter to the Sabi Sabi airstrip.