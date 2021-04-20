Saba Saba, Caribbean Netherlands

A Dream for Hikers and Divers It’s a mysterious place, rising up from the azure waters of the Caribbean, often shrouded in clouds. I could see it in the shadows when we landed for our holiday in St. Maarten. Knowing that it had been a film location for King Kong only added to the allure of wanting to see it for myself.



This off-the-beaten-path destination is no secret to divers and hikers. A 5-square-mile eco-wonderland is packed with hiking trails and diving sites rumored to be some of the best in the Caribbean. The unusual dropoff at the island’s edge creates a deep and diverse ecosystem.