S.O.A.P.
180B Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
| +1 703-200-1097
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 8pm
S.O.A.P.S.O.A.P. is the kind of place that I can’t help but pick up and sniff everything or dab sample lotions on every part of my hands and arms. I enjoy my shopping experience so much that I completely forget what I’ve applied to myself and I usually leave smelling like a very odd smelling mélange of fruits and herbs!
S.O.A.P. stands for “Scented, Organic, Artisan, and Pure,” which embodies the store’s philosophy behind its line of skin and body care products, including 100% all-natural shower gel, organic body wash, whipped Shea body butter and exfoliating sugar scrub. Everything at S.O.A.P is handmade and organic and for the diehard vegan, products that are free of animal products of any kind.
I have a wee bit of an obsession with their handmade soaps—beautiful to look at, wonderfully scented and because they are organic, are far better for your skin and body.
S.O.A.P. is the perfect place to buy small gifts for my girl friends. They have pre-assembled gift baskets or if you’re like me, you’ll prefer to put together your own—the sales girl will be more than happy to help you pick out items. On my last visit there, the sales girl introduced me to their cupcake bubble baths with are bubble bath soaps shaped and decorated like cupcakes. Too cute, and I know the gals will love them!