RYSE, Autograph Collection
130 Yanghwa-ro, Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
| +82 2-330-7700
Photo courtesy of RYSE
RYSE, Autograph CollectionWhy we love it: Cool style and plugged-in amenities in the Hongdae neighborhood
The Highlights:
- On-the-pulse energy and style
- Custom bathrobes and complimentary face masks in each room
- A rooftop bar made for dancing
The Review:
Taking cues from the surrounding Hongdae neighborhood, which pulses with energy from the art college during the day and the underground clubs at night, this Marriott Autograph Collection hotel celebrates the maker, thinker, and creator in us all. Designed by noted London firm Michaelis Boyd (whose other projects include Soho House Berlin), RYSE’s public spaces flow seamlessly from a gallery showcasing emerging local artists to a three-story retail hub to a library stocked with design books and LPs, with plenty of lounging spaces in between.
The rooms and suites follow the theme, too, with each accommodation category named for a different type of maker. They start with the compact Creator rooms, which feature a functional layout and some original artwork, then continue with the Editor, Director, and Producer rooms and the top-end Artist and Executive Producer suites. All come stocked with custom bathrobes by a Korean streetwear brand, rainfall showers, Smart TVs, a boombox, and complimentary face masks. Elsewhere, there’s a small but well-stocked gym that’s flooded with natural light—and located right next to the restaurant if you need a post-workout juice. On the food and drink front, guest will find deli items, homemade baked goods, and great coffee at an outpost of San Francisco’s Tartine; elevated Thai street food at Long Chim; and creative cocktails and a hip-hop soundtrack at the 15th-floor Side Note Club, which spills out onto the rooftop in good weather.