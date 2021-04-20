Ryes
Thorvald Meyers gate 59, 0552 Oslo, Norway
Photo courtesy of Ryes
More info
Sun 11am - 1:30am
Mon 12pm - 12:30am
Tue - Fri 12pm - 3am
Sat 11am - 3am
Burgers and MilkshakesLocated on Olaf Ryes Plass sits Ryes, a cousin of the Nighthawk Diner (another afar.com highlight). Like the Nighthawk, Ryes also serves American diner food and shakes, and poses as a nightclub after hours.
The breakfast burger is apparently the thing to eat after a night out (it's served with both fries and chips), and nighttime punters often return in the late morning just for this burger.
Authentic interior design, era-appropriate music, the customers and staff all look like they've come out of a production of Grease. A swell place to go, indeed.