Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ryes

Thorvald Meyers gate 59, 0552 Oslo, Norway
Website
Burgers and Milkshakes Oslo Norway

More info

Sun 11am - 1:30am
Mon 12pm - 12:30am
Tue - Fri 12pm - 3am
Sat 11am - 3am

Burgers and Milkshakes

Located on Olaf Ryes Plass sits Ryes, a cousin of the Nighthawk Diner (another afar.com highlight). Like the Nighthawk, Ryes also serves American diner food and shakes, and poses as a nightclub after hours.

The breakfast burger is apparently the thing to eat after a night out (it's served with both fries and chips), and nighttime punters often return in the late morning just for this burger.

Authentic interior design, era-appropriate music, the customers and staff all look like they've come out of a production of Grease. A swell place to go, indeed.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points