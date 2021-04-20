Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ryan Mountain

Ryan Mountain, California, USA
Website
A Humbling Hike Up Ryan Mountain Joshua Tree National Park California United States

A Humbling Hike Up Ryan Mountain

Joshua Tree National Park is an arid expanse of two desert ecosystems surprisingly packed with hundreds of species of flora and fauna. The short but strenuous and sunny 1.5-mile hike up Ryan Mountain (5,457 feet) offers humbling views of the vast surroundings with a skyline of rock piles and Joshua trees. Landmarks include the Wonderland of Rocks, Ryan Ranch Ruins, and Lost Horse Mountain, but the way the sun hits the land and the orange-yellow earth contrasts with the blue skies is what will leave an impression.

By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points