Ruta Provincial 82

GiraMundo Bar
GiraMundo, which loosely translates to “globetrotter" or "spinning world,” is a reggae oasis in the mountains of Cacheuta open on Saturday nights from October to March. This local hot spot is a 45-minute drive from downtown Mendoza
, but worth the trek if Bob Marley, Manu Chao, or La Mala Rodriguez make you want to get up and groove. Anyone afraid of heights will have to conquer their fears to cross the suspension bridge hovering over a steep 100-foot drop. It’s hard to peel your eyes from the star-blanketed sky, but watch your step because the bridge is missing some planks. The entrance fee is 50 pesos for ladies and 70 pesos for guys, which comes with a complimentary fernet, Campari, or a gigantic 1 liter solo cup of beer. GiraMundo opens at 10 p.m. and on warm summer nights it fills up quick and may be hard to get in after midnight. The open-air bar is filled with lush vegetation and a tiki bar that gives it a distinct island vibe. Painted portraits and stone altars revere Bob Marley, while the famous Jamaican’s laid-back beats keep the crowd chilled out until around 2 p.m. when everyone gravitates toward the dance floor. The party doesn't stop until the sun comes up. Address: Puente Colgante, Distrito Cacheuta, Departamento de Lujan de Cuyo, Provincia de Mendoza; 0262 449 0127