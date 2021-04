Ruta Provincial 33 RP33, Salta, Argentina

Switchbacks into the Clouds Ruta Provincial 33 between Cachi and Salta in northern Argentina summits at 11,000 ft and twists and turns over 30 km of one-laned dirt roads. Rent a car and get on it!



The vistas are incredible, with a canopy of clouds settling in the ridges and valleys below. Small shrines along the way reminded you to take it slow and only stop for photo ops when you can find a tiny shoulder.