Cycling Hvar

Cycle the hills of Hvar (earn your beach cocktail)

After several days on the Hvar beaches, my boyfriend and I decided a little exercise was necessary if we were to continue in such an over-indulgent vein.



The hills are hard work, especially if, like us, you borrowed bikes from your hostel and your footwear choice stretched from flip flops to flip flops. The view from the top is absolutely stunning, and there is some room by the side of the road for a picnic or a drink.



The ride down is a little hairy (some of the bends are quite sharp and the cobbles don't make it any easier) but there aren't too many cars so you can release the brakes a bit and enjoy the breeze in the heat.



Once at sea level again, I would recommend pushing the bikes around the sea promenade as far as you can go. This is not only a peaceful spot with beautiful views - there is an idyllic bar (the name of which I can't remember) serving a short menu of food and drinks at Hvar cheap prices served as you lounge on bean bags overlooking the ocean - you'll have deserved it by then.



The exact route we took - head east on S. Buzolic Tome, then left onto Domovinskog rata, continuing on the D116. After 2km turn left toward Ul. Biskupa Jurja Dubokovica and then turn onto that road. After just over 1km turn right onto Pavla Rossa then follow the road down to the sea.