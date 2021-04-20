Cycling Hvar
Cycling on Hvar IslandI recently had the pleasure of partaking in a cycling tour on the Croatian islands of Brac and Hvar. The tour, which was sponsored by VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations, was a great way to see the Croatian countryside as I was able to take in the sights and make stops when as I saw fit. Pictured here is one of my fellow tour members riding on Route 1 in central Hvar. The trip was challenging but as an active person I felt that this type of travel is something I would like to do more of.
Cycle the hills of Hvar (earn your beach cocktail)
After several days on the Hvar beaches, my boyfriend and I decided a little exercise was necessary if we were to continue in such an over-indulgent vein.
The hills are hard work, especially if, like us, you borrowed bikes from your hostel and your footwear choice stretched from flip flops to flip flops. The view from the top is absolutely stunning, and there is some room by the side of the road for a picnic or a drink.
The ride down is a little hairy (some of the bends are quite sharp and the cobbles don't make it any easier) but there aren't too many cars so you can release the brakes a bit and enjoy the breeze in the heat.
Once at sea level again, I would recommend pushing the bikes around the sea promenade as far as you can go. This is not only a peaceful spot with beautiful views - there is an idyllic bar (the name of which I can't remember) serving a short menu of food and drinks at Hvar cheap prices served as you lounge on bean bags overlooking the ocean - you'll have deserved it by then.
The exact route we took - head east on S. Buzolic Tome, then left onto Domovinskog rata, continuing on the D116. After 2km turn left toward Ul. Biskupa Jurja Dubokovica and then turn onto that road. After just over 1km turn right onto Pavla Rossa then follow the road down to the sea.
Sightseeing on Wheels
Cycling along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast, I was able to explore the area from the inside out, fully immersing myself in the surroundings. I got drenched in the rain. I sweated up the hills in the scorching sun. When I got tired, I stopped for a dip in the aquamarine coves along the coast. I rode on dirt roads through olive groves and vineyards, pausing along the way to feast on grapes and figs. I passed whitewashed limestone villages and stopped for lunch at small, off-the-beaten-path restaurants, some of which seemed like they had not changed since Tito’s time. And after a full day on the road, when I felt blissfully tired and high on the exercise, I got to explore the main tourist attractions in town.