Rustique Pie Kitchen
4615 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H4C 1S3, Canada
| +1 514-439-5970
Tue - Sat 9am - 5pm
Small Pies with The Perfect Crust: Betcha Can't Eat Just One!Who needs cupcakes or doughnuts when there is pie? Especially when the pie comes in four-bite-sized portions. The tiny pies come a variety of ways:double crust, cream, and meringue and in a variety of flavors: fruit, pecan, key lime, lemon meringue, coconut cream, and more.
Advertised as "A Country Pie Stand...in the City," Rustique Pie Kitchen opened in the St-Henri neighborhood of Montreal in February. Through a fortuitous heads-up from @ToulasTake on Twitter, we were there on opening day. The winter sun streamed in through large store-front windows. The smell of butter, baking pies, fruit, and espresso wafted through the air. We sat at a small wooden table, drank good espresso, and ate six of the small pastry jewels. Our two favorites that day were the lemon meringue and pecan pielets with apple a very close third.
Two days later we headed for the airport to fly home to Florida. We asked our taxi driver to stop at Rustique where I got a box of six small pies for the flight (they were consumed long before I walked through Gate 82). We tipped him with a bit of cash and a pie. He took a bite, his eyes popped open wide, and he said "I'm taking the kids there tomorrow."
Rustique also sells full-sized pies, cookies, bars, cakes, marshmallows, barks, and brittles. Everything is made on the premises. Locally grown/produced ingredients are preferred when available.
They are happy to cater events with as many teeny, delicious pies as can fit on a platter. Wedding pie anyone?