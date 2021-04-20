Where are you going?
Russian Tea Time Restaurant

77 E Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
| +1 312-360-0000
Sun - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Russia isn’t the first place that springs to mind when I think of tea but despite my ignorance Russian Tea Time offers a fantastic afternoon tea service.

This elegant restaurant offer all the things I’d expect for an afternoon tea like scones with cream and marmalade as well as tiny finger sandwiches but then they also serve Russian treats like the mini pozharski croquette sandwiches and stuffed potato piroshkies. If you’ve ever wanted to try Russian food, this is your chance.

Russian Tea Time serves afternoon tea every day from 2:30-4:30pm. Their downtown location makes them the perfect ending to a day at the Art Institute or Millennium Park and at $30 a person it’s a bit pricey but worth it.


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

