Russ & Daughters at the Jewish Museum
Regardless of where you’re staying in Manhattan, toting picnic food to Central Park can be a hassle. Luckily for you, a New York City
favorite sources for great lunches is located in the basement of the Jewish Museum on East 92nd Street, just a stone’s-throw from the Engineer’s Gate entrance to Central Park at 90th Street and 5th Avenue. Russ & Daughters has a long-standing history with New York, opening on the Lower East Side in 1914 as an appetizer store—do not call it a deli—selling pickles, smoked fish, dried fruits, desserts, and cheeses alongside bagels, bialys, and pumpernickel bread. In 2015, Russ & Daughters expanded their operation uptown to the Jewish Museum, offering both dine-in and takeout services. So for your picnic outing to Central Park, stock up on bagels, lox, latkes, and knishes before strolling over to the park to enjoy them on a bench or a blanket—your companions will thank you.