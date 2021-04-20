Murals on Rush Lane

Toronto Graffiti: The Outdoor Gallery
By far one of the coolest things about Toronto
is their incredible graffiti art that adorns some of their alleys. I read about this before going, and was absolutely amazed at what I was able to find. After talking to the fellows in this photo, this is what I learned. Basically, it's an artist honor system. You can paint your mural, and it may stay, or it may be painted over. Some building owners just let you do your thing, others appreciate it if you ask first. The bottom line, is that it is universally recognized as a cool, fun, and lovely way to spruce up what would be an otherwise bland alley. This particular strip is located in the Fashion District, and runs parallel to Queen Street West from Spadina Avenue to Portland
Street. I found my entryway near the corner of Queen and Portland. Using a map app just punch in Rush Lane, and voila, an outdoor gallery you have found!