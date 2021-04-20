Where are you going?
Rumrunners waterfront restaurant

5848 Cape Harbour Dr, Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA
Website
+1 239-542-0200
Run to Rumrunners in Cape Coral Cape Coral Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 9pm

Run to Rumrunners in Cape Coral

With fresh seafood, delicious steaks, and waterfront views, Rum Runners is a treat for every traveler. Fresh shucked oysters on the half shell, tuna tataki, cowboy steak, and the Rum Runners rib eye are just a few of the entrées that await hungry diners. The dining room has views of the water, one of the only restaurants in Lee County, Florida with an unparalleled view of the coast. Ask to sit on the patio for some of the best views in the city.

The menu reflects the waterfront location, with an emphasis on fresh fish and seafood. Best-sellers include the restaurant’s incomparable Pan-Fried Southwestern Style Lump Crab Cakes, Seafood Potpie and Seafood Paella. Other menu options include the famous Cowboy Steak, Steak Au Poivre and Black Angus Burger. There are also pasta, chicken, pork and specialty dishes, such as Todd’s Meatloaf.

Rumrunner’s includes a wide selection of draft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. Be sure to stop in for Happy Hour during the week!


By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

