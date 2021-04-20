Rumeur Affamée (La)
3809 Rue Principale, Dunham, QC J0E 1M0, Canada
+1 450-295-2399
Wed - Sun 9am - 5pm
The Go-To Market for All Things QuebecEverything that is sold in this ancient market comes from local and regional small businesses. Legendary maple-syrup pies are so popular that people are willing to drive many kilometers to get their hands on one. And you can find classic chicken paté, homemade tourtiere, organic foie gras, and some of Quebec's tastiest cheeses.
Set in the old Dunham General Store, whose history goes back to the early 20th century, the boutique is a foodie's dream come true. I recommend picking up a few of the homemade chutneys, cooking oils, jams, or salt mixes. Such delicacies make good gifts, either for your loved ones or for yourself.